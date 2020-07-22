DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures as of June 30, 2020 / Update of the forecast for the 2020 financial year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures as of June 30, 2020 / Update of the forecast for the 2020 financial year
The main reason for this decline in Berentzen Group"s business development compared to the same period of the previous year were, as expected, the increasingly noticeable effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic, especially in the second quarter of 2020. The related government crisis measures introduced in March 2020 for its containment and for health protection, and the resulting negative impact on the economy and society led to a significant impairment of Berentzen Group"s business volume on the sales side. Its three segments Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems were affected in an individually varying intensity.
The company is responding with comprehensive and targeted measures to limit the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Group"s business development.
In the course of the preparation of the Group Half-Yearly Financial Report 2020, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft is updating its forecasts for the development of the Group"s earnings situation for the 2020 financial year made in the Annual Report for the 2019 financial year and withdrawn with the publication of a capital market release on March 26, 2020. Based on the corresponding preliminary business figures for the first half of the 2020 financial year, combined with a simultaneous validation of its scenario analyses carried out to date on the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on the business development, the Berentzen Group now forecasts a normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2020 financial year in a range of EUR 4.0 to 6.0 million (original forecast 2020: EUR 9.8 to 10.8 million; 2019: EUR 9.8 million), a consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 13.0 to 15.0 million (original forecast 2020: EUR 18.5 to 20.5 million; 2019: EUR 18.4 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 153.0 to 160.0 million (original forecast 2020: EUR 167.9 to 176.7 million; 2019: EUR 167.4 million).
These forecasts are based on the assumption that the general economic situation will pick up in the second half of 2020. This is based on the expectation that national and international restrictions by the government crisis measures will be gradually eased or lifted in the markets relevant to Berentzen Group. However, as Berentzen Group assumes that the recovery of the individual consumer areas will be rather slow, significant impulses for the business success are not expected until the fourth quarter of the financial year, which is usually stronger anyway, while the sales and earnings situation in the third quarter of the 2020 financial year will probably be affected even more by the negative effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The final business figures as of June 30, 2020 as well as further information on the first half of the 2020 financial year and the forecast for the 2020 financial year will be published as scheduled on August 11, 2020 with the Group Half-yearly Financial Report 2020.
For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related key performance indicators, reference is made to the Annual Report 2019 of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (see page 78 f. in the German and English language versions), which is published on the company"s website www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ and can be downloaded from the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports.
