DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.07.2020



thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications













Company: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com


