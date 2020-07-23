DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Due to the corona pandemic and the officially ordered lockdown, LUDWIG BECK had to accept significant sales losses in the first half of 2020
Due to the corona pandemic and the officially ordered lockdown, LUDWIG BECK had to accept significant sales losses in the first half of 2020
München, July 23, 2020 - The coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide ordered lockdowns in the first half of the year cost stationary fashion retailers more than a third of their sales compared to the same period last year. According to a survey by the TW Testclub, stationary fashion retailing closed the first half of 2020 with a decline of 35 percent on average. Ninety percent of the participating retailers reported sales declined by 20 percent and more. The coronavirus pandemic has made an additional serious blow to the highly competitive textile retail trade, which had already been struggling with a general decline in customer frequency, unfavourable weather, and a weakening buying mood in recent years.
Development of revenues
Development of profitability
Personnel expenses amounted to € 6.7 million and were thus clearly below the previous year"s level of € 8.6 million. Due to the lockdown, LUDWIG BECK registered for short-time work, which had a relieving effect on the earnings situation.
Depreciation and amortization remained at the previous year"s level of € 3.1 million. As in the previous year, € 1.7 million of this amount was attributable to depreciation on rental usage rights, in accordance with IFRS 16.
Despite considerable cost-cutting measures implemented by management in response to the lockdown, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at € -4.0 million (previous year: € 0.7 million).
The financial result was stagnant at the previous year"s level of € -1.2 million. As in the previous year, this figure includes interest costs of € -0.8 million from the recognition of rental agreements, in accordance with IFRS 16.
Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to € -5.2 million (previous year: € -0.5 million).
Due to deferred tax income of € 1.8 million (previous year: € 0.3 million), earnings after taxes from continuing operations amounted to € -3.3 million in the first half of 2020 (previous year: € -0.2 million).
Outlook
The detailed half-year report for the fiscal year 2020 is published on the company"s website at http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de in the "Investor Relations" section, "Financial Publications" under the heading "Interim Reports".
About LUDWIG BECK
LUDWIG BECK is located in the heart of Munich, right on Marienplatz. Over seven floors, the Munich-based fashion company offers international fashion, leather goods, and accessories, exclusive cosmetics and-with more than 120,000 titles-Europe"s largest stationary selection of classical music, jazz, world music, and audiobooks.
