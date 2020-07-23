DGAP-AFR: Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. július 23., csütörtök, 10:12







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








23.07.2020 / 10:12



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2020

Address: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2020

Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports













23.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50

30625 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.hannover-re.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1100127  23.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1100127&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum