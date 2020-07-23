DGAP-AFR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2020

Address: http://www.bayer.de/de/quartalsberichte.aspx


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2020

Address: http://www.bayer.com/en/quarterly-reports.aspx













Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
