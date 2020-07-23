DGAP-CMS: UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. július 23., csütörtök, 17:00
UBS AG, acting through its Australia Branch, issued a multi-tranche senior unsecured bond in the amount of AUD 2.75 billion. The trade consists of a 3-year floating rate note of AUD 1 billion with a coupon of 3mBBSW+67bps, ISIN AU3FN0055299, maturing on 30 July 2023 and settlement date on 30 July 2020, a 5-year floating rate note of AUD 1.25 billion with a coupon of 3mBBSW+87bps, ISIN AU3FN0055307, maturing on 30 July 2025 and settlement date on 30 July 2020, and a fixed rate note of AUD 0.5 billion with a coupon of 1.2%, ISIN AU3CB0273407, maturing on 30 July 2025 and settlement date on 30 July 2020
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1100745 23.07.2020
