DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2020 well above market expectations
2020. július 23., csütörtök, 18:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Brenntag AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2020 well above market expectations
Brenntag AG (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) is today announcing preliminary results for the second quarter of 2020.
Brenntag AG"s preliminary group financial key figures for sales, operating gross profit, operating EBITDA and earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 are mostly well above capital market expectations, calculated as the average of the most recent analyst estimates, which were published by Infront today.
Preliminary sales for the second quarter of 2020 are around EUR 2,817 million. On a constant currency basis, this represents a decline of 12.9% year on year.
Preliminary operating gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 is around EUR 716 million. On a constant currency basis, this is roughly in line with the prior-year figure. This performance in the second quarter of 2020 is due mainly to a strong performance at the level of operating gross profit per unit.
Preliminary operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 is around EUR 276 million. On a constant currency basis, this represents a rise of 4.0% year on year.
Preliminary earnings per share amount to EUR 0.80 and are therefore 1.2% below last year"s figure.
Despite the significant impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, in the first six months of 2020 the company managed to keep the business almost fully operational. Moreover, the sound earnings performance in the first half of 2020 is attributable to the resilience of Brenntag"s business model. The further course of the financial year remains uncertain due to the continuing expected effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full interim report for the first half of 2020 will be published on August 6, 2020.
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag AG
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1100799
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1100799 23-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]