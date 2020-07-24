DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht
2020. július 24., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Schlagwort(e): Zwischenbericht
Medienmitteilung vom 24. Juli 2020
Zwischenbericht der BB Biotech AG per 30. Juni 2020
BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht
Basierend auf den konsolidierten Zahlen weist die BB Biotech AG im Zwischenabschluss per
Der Zwischenbericht per 30. Juni 2020 der BB Biotech AG ist auf www.bbbiotech.com verfügbar.
