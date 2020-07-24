

Medienmitteilung vom 24. Juli 2020



Zwischenbericht der BB Biotech AG per 30. Juni 2020



Die BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) hat heute den Zwischenbericht per 30. Juni 2020 veröffentlicht, welcher über die Ergebnisentwicklung für das 1. Halbjahr 2020 informiert.



Basierend auf den konsolidierten Zahlen weist die BB Biotech AG im Zwischenabschluss per



30. Juni 2020 einen Gewinn nach Steuern von CHF 422 Mio. aus (Gewinn von CHF 554 Mio. in derselben Vorjahresperiode). Das 2. Quartal wies dabei einen Gewinn von CHF 1"180 Mio. aus (Verlust von CHF 336 Mio. in derselben Vorjahresperiode). Bei einer Investmentgesellschaft reflektiert das Ergebnis die Aktienkursentwicklung der Unternehmen, die im Portfolio gehalten werden.



Der Zwischenbericht per 30. Juni 2020 der BB Biotech AG ist auf www.bbbiotech.com verfügbar.







Für weitere Informationen:



Media Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Schweiz, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch





www.bbbiotech.com



Unternehmensprofil



BB Biotech AG ist eine Investmentgesellschaft mit Sitz in Schaffhausen/Schweiz, die an der Schweizer, deutschen und italienischen Börse notiert ist. Seit 1993 investiert das Unternehmen in innovative Unternehmen der Medikamentenentwicklung, die hauptsächlich in den USA und Westeuropa ansässig sind. BB Biotech ist einer der führenden Investoren in diesem Sektor. Bei der Selektion der Portfolioholdings greift BB Biotech auf die langjährige Erfahrung ihres renommierten Verwaltungsrats und auf die Fundamentalanalyse des erfahrenen Investment Management Teams der Bellevue Asset Management AG zurück.



Haftungsausschluss



Diese Veröffentlichung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen und Erwartungen sowie Beurteilungen, Ansichten und Annahmen. Diese Aussagen beruhen auf den aktuellen Erwartungen von BB Biotech, ihren Direktoren und leitenden Mitarbeitenden und sind daher mit Risiken und Unsicherheiten verbunden, die sich mit der Zeit ändern können. Da die tatsächlichen Entwicklungen erheblich abweichen können, übernehmen BB Biotech, ihre Direktoren und leitenden Mitarbeitenden diesbezüglich keine Haftung. Alle in dieser Veröffentlichung enthaltenen Aussagen werden nur mit Stand vom Zeitpunkt dieser Veröffentlichung getätigt, und BB Biotech, ihre Direktoren und leitenden Mitarbeitenden gehen keinerlei Verpflichtung ein, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen aufgrund neuer Informationen, künftiger Ereignisse oder sonstiger Faktoren zu aktualisieren.

















