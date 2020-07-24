DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Mot-clé(s) : Rapport intermédiaire





Media release of July 24, 2020

Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at June 30, 2020

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report





BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2020, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2020.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2020 amounted to CHF 422 mn (profit of CHF 554 mn in H1 2019). In the second quarter a profit of CHF 1"180 mn (loss of CHF 336 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG"s interim report as at June 30, 2020 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.



For further information:



Media Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile



BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

