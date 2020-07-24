DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
Media release of July 24, 2020
Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at June 30, 2020
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2020 amounted to CHF 422 mn (profit of CHF 554 mn in H1 2019). In the second quarter a profit of CHF 1"180 mn (loss of CHF 336 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG"s interim report as at June 30, 2020 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
