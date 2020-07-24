

Comunicato stampa del 24 luglio 2020



Rapporto intermedio di BB Biotech AG al 30 giugno 2020



BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) ha pubblicato in data odierna il proprio rapporto intermedio al 30 giugno 2020, che fornisce informazioni sull"andamento operativo nel corso del 1 semestre 2020.



Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta alla chiusura intermedia al 30 giugno 2020 un utile al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 422 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 544 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). Per il Q2 BB Biotech ha registrato un utile di CHF 1"180 milioni (a fronte di una perdita di CHF 336 milioni nello stesso periodo precedente). In quanto società d"investimento, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.



Il rapporto intermedio al 30 giugno 2020 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.



Per ulteriori informazioni



Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com



Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, telefono +41 44 267 67 14, e-mail mga@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com



Profilo aziendale



BB Biotech AG è una società d"investimento con sede a Sciaffusa/Svizzera ed è quotata sulle borse valori di Svizzera, Germania e Italia. Dal 1993 la società investe in aziende specializzate nello sviluppo di farmaci innovativi, operative prevalentemente negli Stati Uniti e nell"Europa occidentale. BB Biotech è uno degli investitori leader nel campo delle biotecnologie. Ai fini della selezione delle posizioni in portafoglio, BB Biotech fa affidamento sulla pluriennale esperienza del proprio prestigioso Consiglio di Amministrazione e sull"analisi fondamentale condotta dall"esperto team di gestione di Bellevue Asset Management AG.



Disclaimer



Il presente comunicato stampa contiene dichiarazioni previsionali e aspettative, nonché valutazioni, opinioni e ipotesi. Tali affermazioni sono basate sulle stime attuali di BB Biotech nonché dei suoi direttori e funzionari, e sono quindi soggette a rischi e a incertezze che possono variare nel tempo. Poiché gli sviluppi effettivi possono discostarsi significativamente da quanto preventivato, BB Biotech e i suoi direttori e funzionari declinano qualsiasi responsabilità a tale riguardo. Tutte le dichiarazioni con carattere previsionale contenute nel presente comunicato stampa vengono effettuate soltanto in riferimento alla data della relativa pubblicazione; BB Biotech e i suoi direttori e funzionari declinano qualsiasi obbligo volto ad aggiornare qualsivoglia dichiarazione previsionale a seguito di nuove informazioni, eventi futuri o altri fattori.

















