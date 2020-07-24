DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Innovative biotech companies lead efforts in global challenge
2020. július 24., péntek, 07:00
Media release as of July 24, 2020
Interim report of BB Biotech AG as of June 30, 2020
Innovative biotech companies lead efforts in global challenge
Biotech stock markets demonstrated remarkable resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 crisis and biotech stocks made convincing gains. The Nasdaq Biotech Index advanced 26.9% in the second quarter (in USD). BB Biotech"s share price rose by 32.1% in CHF and 32.9% in EUR over the quarter. The Net Asset Value of its portfolio showed even better gains of 48.2% in CHF, 47.7% in EUR and 51.2% in USD, resulting in net profit of CHF 1.18 bn for the second quarter compared to a net loss of CHF 336 mn for the same period in 2019. Net profit for the first half of 2020 amounted to CHF 422 mn, relative to the corresponding prior-year figure of CHF 544 mn. During the pandemic, BB Biotech"s investment management team maintained its long-term investment strategy. It continues to focus on companies that are developing innovative medicines for severe and/or chronic diseases. One new position was added to the portfolio in the second quarter, namely Generation Bio. Fundamental developments in the biotech sector will support further IPOs and share offerings. Biotech companies are working hard to deliver solutions in the fight against COVID-19 and are also expected to make progress in treating many other diseases.
Monetary, fiscal and economic interventions around the world triggered an equity market rebound from the first-quarter dip. Expectations of a prompt economic recovery gained appeal as lockdown measures were eased in China and European countries affected early in the SARS-CoV2 pandemic. Reports of rapid progress of leading COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic candidates and their potential launches in late 2020 or early 2021 sustained the exuberance.
Healthcare stocks showed particular resilience and bounce. Diagnostic, medicines and vaccine developers working on COVID-19 remedies again fared better than consumer-oriented and cyclical subsectors. Within biotechnology, large caps gained ground, but the mid caps and select smaller cap firms made the greatest gains. Following a longer cycle of fund withdrawals from the biotech sector, inflows fueled the rebound throughout the second quarter - including numerous initial public offerings and secondary share and debt offerings.
Outlook: Further pipeline progress as well as ongoing IPOs and capital increases expected
Against the evolving picture of COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment and vaccination, trials of importance for both individual pipeline assets as well as platform technologies for the upcoming months include the following:
A number of regulatory review decisions are also expected in the second half of 2020, including:
In addition, the momentum in the biotechnology sector should support further IPOs and capital increases, strengthening the balance sheet of firms pursuing the development of next-generation technology and assets.
The interim report as of June 30, 2020 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
TE Communications AG, St. Leonhard-Strasse 45, 9001 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Company profile
Disclaimer
|Langue :
|Français
|Entreprise :
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Schweiz
|Téléphone :
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail :
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Site internet :
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN :
|CH0038389992
|Numéro valeur :
|A0NFN3
|Bourses :
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID :
|1100739
|Fin du message
|DGAP News-Service
1100739 24.07.2020
