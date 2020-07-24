DGAP-News: GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft: Tranche C of the ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund: Target distribution of 4 per cent per annum significantly surpassed
2020. július 24., péntek, 10:00
Press release
Tranche C of ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund: Target distribution of 4% per annum significantly surpassed
- Quarterly payment of Tranche C launched on 10 July 2013 increased by 20% to EUR 15.00 per unit certificate
- Target distribution of 4% per annum significantly surpassed, at 4.4%
- A high volume of reserves allows stable distributions in the coming years
- Since its launch, ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund has generated a return of 10% per annum with volatility of 10%
Aschaffenburg, 24/07/2020 - For Tranche C of the asset management balanced fund ACATIS GANÉ Value Event, the quarterly payment will be increased by 20% to EUR 15.00 per unit certificate. This means that the current interest return has reached its target distribution of 4%. The current interest return is 4.4% p.a. (as of: 22/07/2020).
Distributing Tranche C is intended for foundations and pension funds as well as for all investors who value stable distributions during the year. Income from Tranche C is distributed quarterly.
Comprising equities, bonds and liquidity in a variable investment ratio, the fund achieves equity-like returns over the long term with low volatility. The global balanced fund has achieved a gain of 207 percent since launch, corresponding to an average return of 10% p.a. The fund volume is 4,407 million euros. The fund recorded average volatility of only 10% over the entire term (as of: 22/07/2020).
Marcus Hüttinger, Capital Market Strategist of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, comments: "For the quarter just ended, the distribution was raised for the fifteenth time, by a further 20% to EUR 15.00 per unit certificate. The target of continuously raising the current interest return to 4% per annum and at the same time building up high distribution reserves was significantly surpassed. The current interest return is 4.4% p.a. In the future, too, distributions during the year will not be reduced compared to the previous quarterly payment. It is expected to remain constant or be further increased if the fund maintains its positive price trend."
J. Henrik Muhle, managing director and of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, adds: "The fund already has a distribution potential of around EUR 141 per unit certificate. Added to this are unrealised proceeds from securities transactions, which currently amount to a further EUR 162 per unit certificate. This established the foundation for a sustained success story for Tranche C. While many bond funds will be forced to reduce their distributions in the current low interest rate environment or pay distributions out of their assets, the growing distribution reserve will be fed by various sources of income such as dividends, interest and capital gains on equities and bonds."
Disclaimer
- END -
You can find detailed information at www.gane.de
1100911 24.07.2020
