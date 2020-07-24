DGAP-DD: SÜSS MicroTec SE english

24.07.2020 / 12:00




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Myriam
Last name(s): Jahn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SÜSS MicroTec SE


b) LEI

529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0235


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
14.24 EUR 28480.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.24 EUR 28480.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-25; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE

Schleissheimer Strasse 90

85748 Garching

Germany
Internet: www.suss.com





 
61553  24.07.2020 


