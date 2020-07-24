



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus S.A.





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















24.07.2020 / 12:05







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 03, 2020



Address:

Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 03, 2020Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations



24.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

