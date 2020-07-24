DGAP-AFR: Stabilus S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Stabilus S.A. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2020

Ort: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Stabilus S.A.

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxemburg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
