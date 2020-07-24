

24-Jul-2020 / 17:08 CET/CEST





Order intake in the first half of 2020 significantly above expectations



Revenue in the second quarter amounts to EUR 72 million (rounded) and increases by 20% to EUR 113 million in the first 6 months



EBIT amounts to EUR 8.8m in the second quarter and improves in the first 6 months from EUR -0.8 million to EUR 3.2 million



Revenue and earnings guidance for the full year raised due to the positive development of incoming orders

Garching, 24 July 2020 - SÜSS MicroTec SE announced today that incoming orders in the second quarter amounted to EUR 94 million and thus totalling EUR 163 million in the first half of 2020. This is due to increased investment in the introduction of the 5G mobile communications standard. As a result, sales also developed very positively, rising to a rounded EUR 72 million in the second quarter (previous year: EUR 47 million) and thus to EUR 113 million in the first half year. This represents an increase of 20% compared with the same period last year. Revenues in the Photomask Equipment segment rose particularly strongly from EUR 19.0 million to EUR 30.1 million (+61%) and in the Lithography segment from EUR 51.8 million to EUR 62.1 million (+20%). EBIT in the second quarter amounted to EUR 8.8 million (previous year: EUR - 2.9 million). This development leads to an improvement in EBIT compared to the first half of the year from EUR -0.8 million to EUR 3.2 million (EUR +4.0 million).





Provided that the ongoing development of the Covid-19 pandemic does not worsen and consequently has a corresponding negative impact on the company, the company expects a continued positive development in the second half of 2020. Revenue expectations have been raised to a range of EUR 240 million to EUR 260 million. The EBIT margin should also improve under these conditions and be between 3% and 5%.











Contact:



SÜSS MicroTec SE



Sabine Radeboldt



Investor Relations



Schleissheimer Strasse 90



85748 Garching, Deutschland



Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161



Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451



Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com

