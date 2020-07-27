DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Intent to Take Qualtrics Public
2020. július 26., vasárnap, 23:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/IPO
WALLDORF, Germany - July 26, 2020 - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its intent to take Qualtrics public through an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. SAP"s primary objective for the IPO is to fortify Qualtrics" ability to capture its full market potential within Experience Management. This will help to increase Qualtrics" autonomy and enable it to expand its footprint both within SAP"s customer base and beyond.
Qualtrics, which is part of SAP"s cloud portfolio, has operated with greater autonomy than other companies SAP had previously acquired. The founder Ryan Smith and the current management team of Qualtrics will continue to operate the company.
SAP currently owns 100% of Qualtrics shares. SAP will retain majority ownership of Qualtrics and has no intention of spinning off or otherwise divesting its majority ownership interest. Ryan Smith intends to be Qualtrics" largest individual shareholder.
A final decision on the IPO and its conditions and timing is pending and subject to market conditions.
Since SAP, as majority shareholder, will continue to fully consolidate Qualtrics, the transaction is not expected to have an impact on SAP"s 2020 or longer-term financial targets.
Contact:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Qualtrics is the market leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, a large, fast growing and rapidly evolving market.
"SAP"s acquisition of Qualtrics has been a great success and has outperformed our expectations with 2019 cloud growth in excess of 40%, demonstrating very strong performance in the current setup," SAP CEO Christian Klein said. "As Ryan Smith, Zig Serafin and I worked together, we decided that an IPO would provide the greatest opportunity for Qualtrics to grow the experience management category, serve its customers, explore its own acquisition strategy, and continue building the best talent. SAP will remain Qualtrics" largest and most important go-to-market and research and development (R&D) partner while giving Qualtrics greater independence to broaden its base by partnering and building out the entire experience management ecosystem."
"When we launched the Experience Management category, our goal was always to help as many organizations as possible leverage the XM Platform as a system of action," Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith said. "SAP is an incredible partner with unprecedented global reach, and we couldn"t be more excited about continuing the partnership. This will allow us to continue building out the XM ecosystem across a broad array of partners."
SAP agreed to acquire Qualtrics just four days before Qualtrics was to go public in 2018, recognizing the potential of bringing together experience and operational data (X+O) to help organizations take action.
SAP is fully committed to Experience Management and the Qualtrics XM Platform(TM) as a key element of its Intelligent Enterprise Strategy. SAP will remain Qualtrics" closest and most important co-innovation and go-to-market partner.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6227 - 74 74 74
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6227 - 75 75 75
|E-mail:
|investor@sap.com
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007164600
|WKN:
|716460
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1101939
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1101939 26-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]