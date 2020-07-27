Interim report #3

In the period from 20 July 2020 to 24 July 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 7,813 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date

Total number of shares repurchased (units)

Weighted average price (Euro)

Aggregate volume (Euro)









07/24/2020

1,805

24.9989

45,123.01

07/23/2020

1,391

25.7928

35,877.78

07/22/2020

1,582

25.0105

39,556.61

07/21/2020

1,645

24.8669

40,906.05

07/20/2020

1,390

24.2321

33,682.62



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 19,738.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 27 July 2020

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board