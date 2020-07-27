DGAP-AFR: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2020

Address: http://www.helaba.com/de/geschaeftsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2020

Address: http://www.helaba.com/int/annualreports













Language: English
Company: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

Neue Mainzer Str. 52-58

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.helaba.de





 
