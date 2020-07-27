DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








27.07.2020 / 11:25




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ralf
Nachname(n): Zeiger

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
140,50 EUR 28100,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
140,5000 EUR 28100,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-27; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














27.07.2020
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sap.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



61561  27.07.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

