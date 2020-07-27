DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG concludes capital increase with subscription rights
2020. július 27., hétfő, 14:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
SPORTTOTAL AG concludes capital increase with subscription rights
The gross issuing proceeds from the Capital Increase amount to EUR 2,418,183.90. The Company intends to use the gross issuing proceeds from the Capital Increase to finance its own camera production and the corporate group"s working capital, including in particular the pre-financing of race track projects.
The Capital Increase must still be entered into the commercial register, which was applied for at short notice by the Management Board and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2020.
Important note
This publication does not represent an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities. The offering is made exclusively through and on the basis of the published subscription offer. In particular, this publication does not represent an offer to sell or an invitation to submit an offer to buy securities in the United States of America ("United States"). The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state within the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 in the version last amended ("Securities Act"), unless they are not subject to or have been exempted from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and the law of any state within the United States. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent to the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers to the public or the sale of the securities described herein is and may not be distributed to U.S. persons or via publications with a general circulation in the United States. There will be no public offering of New Shares in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. No registration of the securities referred to herein will take place pursuant to the respective legal provisions in Australia, Canada and Japan.
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business activity. These statements include certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may lead to the actual results, the financial position and the performance of the Company diverging materially from the anticipated results or performance that are expressed or implied by these statements. The Company is issuing this disclosure as of the date of today"s publication and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements included therein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SPORTTOTAL AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1102429
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1102429 27-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
