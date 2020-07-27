DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





SPORTTOTAL AG concludes capital increase with subscription rights





27-Jul-2020 / 14:32 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN, OR IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL OR COUNTRIES IN WHICH OFFERING SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. IN THIS CONTEXT, PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.

SPORTTOTAL AG concludes capital increase with subscription rights





Cologne, July 27, 2020 - SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5) (the "Company") has concluded the capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital approved on July 7, 2020. As part of the subscription offering and the subsequent private placement, a total of 2,198,349 new no-par value bearer shares representing a pro rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 and with full dividend entitlement as from January 1, 2019 ("New Shares") were acquired by shareholders and investors at a price of EUR 1.10 per New Share. The Company"s share capital has therefore been raised by EUR 2,198,349.00, from currently EUR 28,747,448.00 to EUR 30,945,797.00 through the issuing of 2,198,349 New Shares against cash contribution ("Capital Increase").

The gross issuing proceeds from the Capital Increase amount to EUR 2,418,183.90. The Company intends to use the gross issuing proceeds from the Capital Increase to finance its own camera production and the corporate group"s working capital, including in particular the pre-financing of race track projects.

The Capital Increase must still be entered into the commercial register, which was applied for at short notice by the Management Board and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2020.

Important note

This publication does not represent an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities. The offering is made exclusively through and on the basis of the published subscription offer. In particular, this publication does not represent an offer to sell or an invitation to submit an offer to buy securities in the United States of America ("United States"). The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state within the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 in the version last amended ("Securities Act"), unless they are not subject to or have been exempted from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and the law of any state within the United States. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent to the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers to the public or the sale of the securities described herein is and may not be distributed to U.S. persons or via publications with a general circulation in the United States. There will be no public offering of New Shares in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. No registration of the securities referred to herein will take place pursuant to the respective legal provisions in Australia, Canada and Japan.

Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business activity. These statements include certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may lead to the actual results, the financial position and the performance of the Company diverging materially from the anticipated results or performance that are expressed or implied by these statements. The Company is issuing this disclosure as of the date of today"s publication and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements included therein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SPORTTOTAL AG



Am Coloneum 2



50829 Cologne



Germany

www.sporttotal.com



Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0



Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199

info@sporttotal.com



Investor Relations



BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH



Tobias M. Weitzel



Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60

weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de