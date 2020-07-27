DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec issues a new guidance for the financial year 2020
2020. július 27., hétfő, 15:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Forecast
In view of the current developments caused by COVID-19, the Company expects a decline in revenue of 15% to 20% for the financial year 2020 compared to the prior year (2019: Revenue €436.5m). Consequently, the Company assumes a decline in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and is aiming for an EBIT margin of 3% to 5% in 2020 (2019: EBIT million € 36.3, EBIT margin 8.3%). The Company expects an increasing free cash flow for the current year (2019: free cash flow €15.0m).
The management of the WashTec Group is accelerating implementation of the Performance Program launched in prior year and is adapting the company"s structures and processes to the new developments. In the medium term, the goal remains to deliver again a double-digit EBIT margin as a result of the implemented measures.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Ralf Koeppe
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1102455
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1102455 27-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
