DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Forecast





WashTec AG: WashTec issues a new guidance for the financial year 2020





27-Jul-2020 / 15:49 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







In view of the current developments caused by COVID-19, the Company expects a decline in revenue of 15% to 20% for the financial year 2020 compared to the prior year (2019: Revenue €436.5m). Consequently, the Company assumes a decline in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and is aiming for an EBIT margin of 3% to 5% in 2020 (2019: EBIT million € 36.3, EBIT margin 8.3%). The Company expects an increasing free cash flow for the current year (2019: free cash flow €15.0m).





The management of the WashTec Group is accelerating implementation of the Performance Program launched in prior year and is adapting the company"s structures and processes to the new developments. In the medium term, the goal remains to deliver again a double-digit EBIT margin as a result of the implemented measures.







Contact:



WashTec AG



Corporate Communications



Dr. Ralf Koeppe



Argonstrasse 7



86153 Augsburg





Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090



Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135





27-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

