DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Net asset value rises significantly during the third quarter, reflecting good capital market developments; net income for the full year likely to remain negative
2020. július 27., hétfő, 16:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Net asset value rises significantly during the third quarter, reflecting good capital market developments; net income for the full year likely to remain negative
DBAG expects results for the current fourth quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year to be influenced by negative and positive effects alike. Specifically, it cannot be excluded that results of individual portfolio companies will deteriorate further than currently anticipated, given the course of the pandemic - which would diminish the valuation of DBAG"s investment held in such companies, with a corresponding negative value contribution. This may be mitigated by successful results from ongoing disposal processes; likewise, the Company"s second segment - Fund Investment Services - may deliver a further positive contribution to results. Whether - and to what extent - the balance of these different factors will be positive or negative cannot be predicted as yet. Based on the assumption (which is generally required) that valuation levels on the capital markets will not have changed considerably by the end of the financial year as against their levels on 30 June, DBAG expects to close the 2019/2020 financial year with a net asset value in a range between 400 and 425 million euros, and continues to anticipate negative net income for the full year, between -25 and -5 million euros.
Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 30 June 2020, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 6 August.
The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 27 July 2020
Reporting person: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations
Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations/Investor Relations
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 307
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1102591
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1102591 27-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
