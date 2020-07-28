DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2020

Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2020



Guildford, UK, July 27, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.963 per share.



The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2020.



 



About Linde



Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.



The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.



For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.







Contacts:  
Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

 

 















