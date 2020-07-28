DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. július 28., kedd, 12:08







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








28.07.2020 / 12:08



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2020

Ort: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2020

Ort: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html













28.07.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Parkring 28

85748 Garching

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1104019  28.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1104019&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum