DGAP-AFR: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. július 28., kedd, 15:20







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schweizer Electronic AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








28.07.2020 / 15:20



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Schweizer Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2020

Address: https://www.schweizer.ag/de/investorrelations/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2020

Address: https://www.schweizer.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html













28.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Germany
Internet: www.schweizer.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1104319  28.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1104319&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum