Hiermit gibt die HelloFresh SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2020

Ort: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3200/quarterly-report.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2020

Ort: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3200/quarterly-report.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
