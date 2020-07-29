





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















29.07.2020 / 14:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Udo

Last name(s):

Strehl

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

USU Software AG





b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0BVU28





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

18.004 EUR





9002.00 EUR



17.855 EUR





36870.58 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.884 EUR





45872.58 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-27; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

tragegate

MIC:

TGAT



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























29.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



