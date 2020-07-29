DGAP-AFR: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.08.2020

Ort: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.de.jsp


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.08.2020

Ort: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.en.jsp













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Deutschland
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
