DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








29.07.2020 / 15:44




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Markus
Nachname(n): Warncke

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Villeroy & Boch AG


b) LEI

529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007657231


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
11,3500 EUR 5675,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
11,3500 EUR 5675,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-28; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Deutschland
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de





 
61581  29.07.2020 


