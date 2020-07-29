DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Warncke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Villeroy & Boch AG


b) LEI

529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
11.3500 EUR 5675.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
11.3500 EUR 5675.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de





 
