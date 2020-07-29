





29.07.2020 / 16:09







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020



Address:

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications.html

























