Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2020

Address: http://allianz.com/zwischenbericht


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2020

Address: http://allianz.com/interim-report













Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
