Ad hoc notification in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Confirmation of the proposal for the appropriation of profits; virtual Annual General Meeting expected on 8 October 2020

HAMBORNER REIT AG, Goethestrasse 45, 47166 Duisburg, 29 July 2020

In line with its business performance in the current year and the updated forecast for the 2020 financial year, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG today reviewed their proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2019 financial year, and have resolved to stand by the proposal published in the notes to the annual financial statements. Therefore, as originally planned, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose using the net retained profits of €37,467,293.15 to distribute a dividend of €0.47 per share at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are also considering to offer shareholders the choice of receiving their dividend in cash or totally or partially converting it into shares.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting, which is to adopt a resolution on the appropriation of the 2019 net retained profits, is expected to be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting on 8 October 2020.

