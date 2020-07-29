DGAP-Adhoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Confirmation of the proposal for the appropriation of profits; virtual Annual General Meeting expected on 8 October 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
Ad hoc notification in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Confirmation of the proposal for the appropriation of profits; virtual Annual General Meeting expected on 8 October 2020
HAMBORNER REIT AG, Goethestrasse 45, 47166 Duisburg, 29 July 2020
In line with its business performance in the current year and the updated forecast for the 2020 financial year, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG today reviewed their proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2019 financial year, and have resolved to stand by the proposal published in the notes to the annual financial statements. Therefore, as originally planned, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose using the net retained profits of €37,467,293.15 to distribute a dividend of €0.47 per share at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are also considering to offer shareholders the choice of receiving their dividend in cash or totally or partially converting it into shares.
The 2020 Annual General Meeting, which is to adopt a resolution on the appropriation of the 2019 net retained profits, is expected to be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting on 8 October 2020.
HAMBORNER REIT AG
Christoph Heitmann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)203 5440532
Email: c.heitmann@hamborner.de
Web: www.hamborner.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Goethestraße 45
|47166 Duisburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|0203/54405-0
|Fax:
|0203/54405-49
|E-mail:
|info@hamborner.de
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006013006
|WKN:
|601300
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1105597
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1105597 29-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
