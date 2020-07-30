DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. július 30., csütörtök, 09:16







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








30.07.2020 / 09:16



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020

Address: http://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020

Address: http://ir.exceet.com/en/financial-information/financial-reports













30.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA

17, rue de Flaxweiler

6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1105809  30.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1105809&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum