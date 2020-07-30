DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables attached)
2020. július 30., csütörtök, 11:59
Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
Guildford, UK, July 30, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported second-quarter 2020 income from continuing operations of $458 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.87. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,005 million, up 1% versus prior year and flat sequentially. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.90, 4% above prior year, or 8% higher when excluding negative currency translation effects. Sequentially, adjusted earnings per share increased 1%, or 3% when excluding negative currency translation effects.
Linde"s sales for the second quarter were $6,377 million, 5% below prior year excluding negative currency translation, cost pass-through and divestitures. Price improved 2% and was attained across all geographic segments. Volume decreased 7% as growth from project start-ups and engineering was more than offset by the global macroeconomic slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second-quarter operating profit was $591 million. Adjusted operating profit of $1,317 million was flat versus prior year, or 4% higher, when excluding unfavorable currency translation effects. Adjusted operating margin of 20.7% expanded 230 basis points versus prior year primarily due to price and cost actions underpinned by stable fixed payment revenues.
Second-quarter operating cash flow of $1,764 million increased $759 million or 76% over prior yearprimarily driven by higher cash earnings, lower merger-related cost and improved working capital. During the quarter, the company invested $783 million in capital expenditures and returned $506 million to shareholders through dividends.
Commenting on the financial results, Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel said, "I"m proud of how the Linde team came together to safely and reliably serve our customers and deliver high-quality financial results. Despite volume reductions from the pandemic, EPS excluding currency increased 8%, operating margin expanded 230 basis points and operating cash flow grew 76% from prior-year levels. These results demonstrate the resiliency of our integrated industrial gas supply model."
For the third quarter of 2020, Linde expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.90 to $1.95. This guidance assumes a negative currency impact of approximately 3% versus the prior-year quarter based on projected exchange rates.
For the full year, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.60 to $7.80, up 4% to 6% versus prior year, or 7% to 9% excluding currency headwinds. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to between $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion to support maintenance and growth requirements including the $3.6 billion contractual sale of gas project backlog.
Second-Quarter 2020 Results by Segment
APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,295 million were 13% below prior year. Price increased 1% versus prior year but was more than offset by negative 9% volumes driven by lower demand in the manufacturing end market and a prior-year sale of equipment. Additionally, currency was unfavorable by 4% and cost pass-through was down 1%. Operating profit of $294 million was 22.7% of sales, up 230 basis points versus prior year.
EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) sales of $1,448 million were down 13% versus prior year as 1% higher pricing was more than offset by negative 7% volumes primarily due to lower demand in the manufacturing and metals end market. Currency was unfavorable by 5% and cost pass through was down 1%. Operating profit of $303 million was 20.9% of sales, up 110 basis points versus prior year.
Materials to be used in the teleconference are also available on the website.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
See the attachments (Earnings release tables: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=4cb147174c9402ec0c86c3f53613b793) for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts.
Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations.
*Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2020. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.
Forward-looking Statements
Additional features:
File: Q2 2020 Earnings Tables
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1105965
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1105965 30.07.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]