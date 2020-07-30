DGAP-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Jens
Nachname(n): Reidel

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG


b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1,10 EUR 440000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1,10 EUR 440000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-28; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



61619  30.07.2020 


