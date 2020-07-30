

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA significantly improves preliminary earnings for the second quarter and raises part of its full-year 2020 guidance





30-Jul-2020 / 17:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with article 17 of MAR



GEA significantly improves preliminary earnings for the second quarter and raises part of its full-year 2020 guidance





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft improved EBITDA before restructuring measures* to an expected EUR 140.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. This figure surpasses the market expectations calculated on the basis of the average analysis consensus estimates compiled by VARA Research on behalf of GEA. The consensus estimates for EBITDA before restructuring measures were EUR 114.6 million. No estimate was given for ROCE (return on capital employed), which is projected to have reached 14.8% (previous year: 10.5%).





Based on the company"s solid performance in the first half, GEA has raised part of its guidance for 2020 - despite the continuing uncertainties arising from COVID-19.



GEA continues to project a slight decrease in revenue from the prior-year figure of EUR 4,880 million.



For EBITDA before restructuring measures, the company is now forecasting at minimum a figure at the upper end of the previous range of EUR 430 to 480 million (previous year: EUR 479 million).



In the case of ROCE, GEA now anticipates an increase to a range between 12.0% and 14.0%, up from the previous 9.0% to 11.0% (previous year: 10.6%).





GEA will be releasing the company"s financial report on the first half of 2020 on August 12, 2020.



*EBITDA before restructuring measures is defined on pages 40 and 257 of the 2019 Annual Report.





GEA"s 2019 Annual Report can be found online at gea.com.









Contact:



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft



Oliver Luckenbach



Head of IR



Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080



Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087



oliver.luckenbach@gea.com

