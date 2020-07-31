DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)
Osaka, Japan, July 31, 2020 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") announced today, the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as below.
1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
* Announced on May 13, 2020.
2. Reasons for Revision
The revenue forecast has not been changed at 3,250.0 billion JPY.
The Operating Profit forecast has been increased by 40.0 billion JPY, or 11.3%, to 395.0 billion JPY. This reflects a net positive effect of one-time items recognized during the first quarter of FY2020: an approximately 60.0 billion JPY profit due to an update to previously recognized liabilities for SHP647 to reflect a change in expected future costs, such as program termination costs, as a result of the European Commission"s decision to release Takeda from the obligation to divest SHP647; and an approximately 20.0 billion JPY loss due to the remeasurement of contingent consideration assets at fair value as a result of Novartis" withdrawal of the Marketing Authorisation Application in Europe for XIIDRA.
The profit before tax forecast has been increased by 30.0 billion JPY, or 15.0%, to 230.0 billion JPY. This reflects an approximately 10.0 billion JPY loss of associates accounted for using the equity method recognized during the first quarter of FY2020, mainly due to an impairment charge on certain assets recognized by Teva Takeda Pharma Ltd.
The forecast for net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company has been increased by 32.0 billion JPY, or 53.3%, to 92.0 billion JPY, due to the factors explained above and associated tax benefits.
The forecasts for Core Operating Profit and Core EPS remain unchanged as the factors explained above are unusual, non-recurring items and unrelated to our ongoing operations.
3. Management Guidance
There are no changes in the Management Guidance.
