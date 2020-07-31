





DGAP-News: technotrans SE





/ Key word(s): Personnel













Changes in the Board of Management of technotrans SE

















31.07.2020 / 10:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Personalia







- Supervisory Board appoints Michael Finger as Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE effective August 1, 2020



- Dirk Engel remains with the Company as Chief Financial Officer



- Hendirk Niestert leaves the Board of Management





Sassenberg, July 31, 2020 - The Supervisory Board has appointed Michael Finger as Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE effective August 1, 2020. Dirk Engel, who held this position on an interim basis from 2018 to 2020, is now focusing more strongly on his role as CFO. In addition, Board of Management member Hendirk Niestert has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not extend his mandate beyond the regular end of his term on January 31, 2021. With immediate effect, Michael Finger will take over responsibility for all sales units, service, quality management and marketing.





The Supervisory Board of technotrans SE has appointed Mr. Michael Finger as Spokesman of the Board of Management effective August 1, 2020. In his new function, he succeeds Dirk Engel, who held the position on an interim basis from 2018 to 2020. Mr. Engel remains with the Company as an experienced CFO and will focus more strongly on his role as CFO in the future.



Furthermore, Mr. Finger will simultaneously take over responsibility for all sales units, service, quality management and marketing. The reason for this is the resignation of Hendirk Niestert from the Board of Management. Mr. Niestert has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not extend his mandate on the Board of Management, which he has held since February 1, 2018, beyond January 31, 2021. He will pursue a new professional challenge outside technotrans in the future.



The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Niestert for his many years of successful work for the Company over the past years and wishes him all the best. Mr. Niestert has held various management positions in the Company since 2007.



The Board of Management of technotrans SE thus now consists of three persons: Michael Finger (CEO), Dirk Engel (CFO) and Peter Hirsch (CTO/COO).



"I am looking forward to my new role. As a strong management team, we will continue to execute the strategic reorientation of technotrans SE. Especially under the influence of COVID-19, we are aware of the current and future challenges and will not lose sight of our growth targets.", says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management.



For further information, visit: https://www.technotrans.com







About technotrans SE:



technotrans is a technology company and leading systems supplier of industrial applications in the area of fluid management. The core skills of the Group of companies comprise technological solutions for cooling and temperature control, filtration, handling, measuring and metering.





technotrans technology is used in the printing industry, plastics processing industry, laser and machine tool industry as well as in other markets such as medical and scanner technology, and electric mobility.





The business model comprises two reporting segments: in the Technology segment, the products and systems are developed and built at production plants in Germany, the USA and China. Through the Services segment, the technotrans Group supplements its range of products with a comprehensive range of services such as installation and maintenance, repairs, parts and Technical Documentation. With 18 locations, technotrans has a presence in all important major markets worldwide.





The strategy of the Group of companies is to increase the value of the company over the long term through sustained revenue and earnings growth. Through technological innovations and targeted acquisitions, the Group of companies is steadily opening up new sales markets and increasing its market penetration.





technotrans is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0X YGA) and employs 1,460 people worldwide. It achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 207.9 million in the 2019 financial year.







Contact for journalists:

Contact for publishers" representatives:

Lukas Schenk



Sputnik GmbH



Press and Public Relations



Hafenweg 9



48155 Muenster



Tel.: +49 (0)251 625561-131



Fax: +49 (0)251 625561-19

schenk@sputnik-agentur.de

www.sputnik-agentur.de

Frank Dernesch



Investor Relations



technotrans SE



Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17



48336 Sassenberg



Tel.: +49 (0)2583 301-1868



Fax: +49 (0)2583 301-1054

frank.dernesch@technotrans.de

www.technotrans.com

































31.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



