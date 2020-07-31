DGAP-News: Changes in the Board of Management of technotrans SE
2020. július 31., péntek, 10:00
Personalia
- Supervisory Board appoints Michael Finger as Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE effective August 1, 2020
Furthermore, Mr. Finger will simultaneously take over responsibility for all sales units, service, quality management and marketing. The reason for this is the resignation of Hendirk Niestert from the Board of Management. Mr. Niestert has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not extend his mandate on the Board of Management, which he has held since February 1, 2018, beyond January 31, 2021. He will pursue a new professional challenge outside technotrans in the future.
The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Niestert for his many years of successful work for the Company over the past years and wishes him all the best. Mr. Niestert has held various management positions in the Company since 2007.
The Board of Management of technotrans SE thus now consists of three persons: Michael Finger (CEO), Dirk Engel (CFO) and Peter Hirsch (CTO/COO).
"I am looking forward to my new role. As a strong management team, we will continue to execute the strategic reorientation of technotrans SE. Especially under the influence of COVID-19, we are aware of the current and future challenges and will not lose sight of our growth targets.", says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management.
For further information, visit: https://www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1106941
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1106941 31.07.2020
