DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG: Ad hoc: FDA Approves Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
2020. augusztus 01., szombat, 01:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Ad hoc release according to article 17 para. 1 MAR
Ad hoc: FDA Approves Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). Monjuvi, a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody, has been approved under accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA based on overall response rate (ORR). Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). The FDA decision represents the first approval of a second-line treatment for adult patients who progressed during or after first-line therapy.
The FDA approval was based on data from the MorphoSys-sponsored Phase 2 L-MIND study, an open label, multicenter, single arm trial of Monjuvi in combination with lenalidomide as a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. The FDA previously granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this combination in relapsed or refractory DLBCL, and the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Monjuviwas granted Priority Review and approved under the FDA"s Accelerated Approval program.
Monjuvi is expected to be commercially available in the United States shortly. MorphoSys and its partner Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) will co-commercialize Monjuvi in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.
***
END OF AD HOC RELEASE
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
For more information, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1107909
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1107909 01-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]