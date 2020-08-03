DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
2020. augusztus 02., vasárnap, 10:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Munich, August 2, 2020
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
Disclaimer
Contact:
Sabine Reichel
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-636-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 636-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 636-1332474
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@siemens.com
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007236101
|WKN:
|723610
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1107971
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1107971 02-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
