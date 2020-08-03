DGAP-Adhoc: The Supervisory Board of Commerzbank deals with the election of new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
2020. augusztus 03., hétfő, 16:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Commerzbank announces that in its meeting today the Presidential and Nomination Committee decided to recommend Hans-Jörg Vetter to the Supervisory Board as a new Supervisory Board member to be appointed by the competent court. Today"s Supervisory Board meeting agenda also includes the election of a new Chairman to the Supervisory Board. Candidate for this election is Mr Hans-Jörg Vetter. No decisions have been taken yet.
****
Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|Fax:
|-
|E-mail:
|pressestelle@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1108223
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1108223 03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]