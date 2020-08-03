Hans-Jörg Vetter becomes Commerzbank"s new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
2020. augusztus 03., hétfő, 17:30
- Appointment is subject to judicial order
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG elected Hans-Jörg Vetter as the future Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The appointment is subject to the judicial order for him to become a member of the Supervisory Board. The judicial appointment is expected in the next few days.
*****
Press contact
About Commerzbank
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|CZB
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|Sequence No.:
|79530
|EQS News ID:
|1108569
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]