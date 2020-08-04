



- Q3 FY 2020: REVENUE OF €2,174 MILLION; SEGMENT RESULT €220 MILLION; SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN 10.1 PERCENT

- CYPRESS CONSOLIDATED SINCE CLOSING OF ACQUISITION ON 16 APRIL 2020. PRELIMINARY PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION GIVES RISE TO GOODWILL OF ABOUT €5.5 BILLION

- OUTLOOK FOR Q4 FY 2020: BASED ON AN ASSUMED EXCHANGE RATE OF US$ 1.15 TO THE EURO, REVENUE OF BETWEEN €2.3 BILLION AND €2.6 BILLION IS EXPECTED. AT THE MIDPOINT OF THE GUIDED REVENUE RANGE, A SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN OF ABOUT 14 PERCENT IS PREDICTED.

- OUTLOOK FOR FY 2020: ASSUMING REVENUE IN Q4 FINISHES AT THE MIDPOINT OF THE GUIDED RANGE, REVENUE FOR THE FULL FISCAL YEAR 2020 WILL BE AROUND €8.5 BILLION. AT THIS LEVEL, THE SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO COME IN AT ABOUT 13 PERCENT.





Neubiberg, Germany, 4 August 2020 - Infineon Technologies AG is today reporting results for the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year (period ended 30 June 2020).

"Infineon has so far coped well with the challenging situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As a company, we reacted quickly to the new situation and established a framework that has enabled us to stabilize our business. Our diversified business model - which is further strengthened with the integration of Cypress - has proven to be robust, especially in terms of profitability," said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. "The pandemic continues to have a significant impact on our target markets, resulting in weaker demand in many product areas. Thankfully, we are seeing concrete signs of recovery within the automotive sector, which has been particularly hard hit. Infineon is also benefitting from increased digitization through the growing volume of data traffic, the Internet of Things and mobile communication. Our outlook for the final quarter of the fiscal year is cautiously optimistic. That said, our business performance is highly dependent on how the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold worldwide, on the impact of the economic stimulus packages that have been implemented, and on a variety of geopolitical factors."





Euro in millions

Q3 FY20

Q2 FY20

+/- in %









Revenue

2,174

1,986

9

Segment Result

220

274

(20)

Segment Result Margin

10.1%

13.8%



Income (loss) from continuing operations

(128)

178

---

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

(128)

178

---









in Euro







Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations1

(0.11)

0.13

---

Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations1

-

-

-

Basic earnings (loss) per share1

(0.11)

0.13

---









Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations1

(0.11)

0.13

---

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations1

-

-

-

Diluted earnings (loss) per share1

(0.11)

0.13

---









Adjusted earnings (loss) per share diluted2

0.13

0.13

-









Gross margin

27.0%

34.5%



Adjusted gross margin2

35.9%

35.6%





1 The calculation for earnings per share and for adjusted earnings per share is based on unrounded figures.

2 The reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as well as of cost of goods sold to adjusted cost of goods sold and adjusted gross margin can be found in the quarterly information at www.infineon.com.

With effect from the beginning of the 2020 fiscal year, Infineon began is applying IFRS 16 (Leases) using the modified retrospective approach. In addition, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has been fully consolidated since 16 April 2020. For theise reasons, comparability with prior-year periods is restricted. Please see the section "Basis of Presentation" in the press release at www.infineon.com.

GROUP PERFORMANCE IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2020 FISCAL YEAR

Revenue for the three-month period increased from €1,986 million to €2,174 million quarter-on-quarter. The acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was successfully completed on 16 April 2020. Cypress has therefore been fully consolidated with effect from that date. Cypress" various lines of business have been allocated to the Automotive (ATV), Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) and Connected Secure Systems (CSS)3 segments. The ATV and CSS segments have been allocated the largest share of revenue, while a smaller share was allocated to the PSS segment. The 9 percent growth in Group revenue was mainly attributable to the CSS and PSS segments. While IPC segment revenue remained stable, ATV segment revenue decreased, despite the first-time consolidation of Cypress.

The gross margin for the third quarter came in at 27.0 percent, compared to 34.5 percent in the previous quarter, whereas the adjusted gross margin improved from 35.6 percent to 35.9 percent. The Segment Result declined to €220 million, compared to €274 million for the preceding three-month period. The Segment Result Margin fell from 13.8 percent to 10.1 percent.

The non-segment result for the three-month period was a net loss of €313 million, compared to a net loss of €48 million in the previous quarter. The significant increase was attributable to amounts recorded in conjunction with the acquisition and first-time consolidation of Cypress mainly related to the purchase price allocation. The non-segment result for the third quarter included €193 million of cost of goods sold, €79 million of selling, general and administrative expenses and €8 million of research and development expenses. In addition, net operating expenses amounting to €33 million were recorded.

In the third quarter, Infineon recorded an operating loss of €93 million, compared to an operating income of €226 million in the preceding quarter.

The financial result for the three-month period deteriorated from negative €27 million to negative €79 million quarter-on-quarter. The noticeable change was attributable partly to expenses connected with the financing of the Cypress acquisition and partly with the first-time consolidation of financial debt previously existing at Cypress. In addition the financial result includes an expense of €15 million arising on interest rate hedges entered into in conjunction with the refinancing of the Cypress acquisition.

The purchase price allocation undertaken in connection with the first-time consolidation of Cypress and the related release of deferred tax liabilities, gave rise to tax income of €44 million in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. In the second quarter the tax expense amounted to €21 million.

Income/loss from continuing operations deteriorated from an income of €178 million in the second quarter to a loss of €128 million in the third quarter. As in the preceding three-month period, income from discontinued operations was zero. The third quarter of the current fiscal year therefore finished with a net loss of €128 million, compared to net income of €178 million one quarter earlier.

For the third quarter of the current fiscal year, Infineon reports negative earnings per share from continuing operations of €0.11 (basic and diluted), compared to positive earnings per share of €0.13 in the previous quarter. Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share 4 (diluted) amounted to positive €0.13, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Investments - which Infineon defines as the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, purchases of intangible assets and capitalized development costs - totaled €266 million in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, compared with €247 million in the preceding three-month period. Depreciation and amortization went up from €249 million to €381 million quarter-on-quarter. The increase was mainly attributable to the first-time inclusion of depreciation and amortization relating to Cypress, comprising €52 million on newly recognized assets measured at their fair value or on assets remeasured at their fair value in conjunction with the purchase price allocation and €78 million of ongoing depreciation and amortization.

Free cash flow from continuing operations decreased to a negative amount of €7,137 million related to the purchase price payment for Cypress. Excluding cash outflows arising in connection with the Cypress acquisition and adjusted for cash acquired from Cypress, organic free cash flow would have been a positive amount of €439 million. In the preceding quarter, positive free cash flow amounted to €108 million, or €116 million excluding cash outflows arising in connection with the Cypress acquisition. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations in the third quarter totaled €533 million, up from €354 million in the second quarter.

The gross cash position at the end of the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year amounted to €3,450 million, compared to €4,588 million at 31 March 2020. The net cash position decreased from a positive amount of €3,051 million at the end of the previous quarter to a negative amount of €4,296 million at 30 June 2020, reflecting the impact of the Cypress acquisition and the related increase in gross debt to an amount of €7,746 million from €1,537 million in the previous quarter.

CYPRESS ACQUISITION - REFINANCING



The acquisition of Cypress was completed on 16 April 2020. Based on a purchase price of about €8.3 billion determined in accordance with IFRS (net of cash acquired), the preliminary purchase price allocation results in goodwill of €5.5 billion.

For refinancing the purchase price, the Company"s share capital was increased by 55 million shares on 26 May 2020, thereby generating net proceeds of about €1.0 billion, which were used to repay part of the acquisition financing raised from banks for the takeover of Cypress. The share placement completed the equity portion of the refinancing of the Cypress acquisition.

Likewise for the purpose of refinancing the purchase price, fixed-interest notes totaling €2.9 billion were placed on 17 June 2020. The issuance comprises four tranches with various maturities and interest rates:

- €750 million with a term of 3 years and an annual coupon of 0.75 percent

- €750 million with a term of 6 years and an annual coupon of 1.125 percent

- €750 million with a term of 9 years and an annual coupon of 1.625 percent

- €650 million with a term of 12 years and an annual coupon of 2.00 percent

The proceeds from the share capital increase and from the issuance of notes were utilized to already fully repay the original bridge financing taken out to pay the purchase price for Cypress. Of the initial acquisition financing, three term loans remain in place totaling USD 3.3 billion.

OUTLOOK FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020 FISCAL YEAR



Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$ 1.15 to the euro, Infineon expects to generate revenues of between €2.3 billion and €2.6 billion in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, whereby the first-time consolidation of Cypress for a full quarter will contribute to the predicted quarter-on-quarter growth. In addition, revenue is expected to see a pronounced increase for the ATV segment and rise slightly for the PSS and CSS segments, while remaining flat for the IPC segment. The economic upheaval caused by geopolitical factors and the coronavirus pandemic makes reliable predictions more difficult. Key factors of the pandemic that will influence revenue performance are the progression of global infection rates over time and potential restrictions on economic activity as well as the level and effectiveness of government support programs.

At the midpoint of the guided revenue range, the Segment Result Margin is forecast to come in at about 14 percent.

OUTLOOK FOR THE 2020 FISCAL YEAR



Assuming that revenue for the fourth quarter corresponds to the midpoint of the guided range, full-year revenue for the fiscal year 2020 will amount to around €8.5 billion. At this level, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 13 percent.

Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and capitalized development costs in the region of €1.2 billion are planned for the 2020 fiscal year. Depreciation and amortization will amount to approximately €1.3 billion, including the effects of the preliminary purchase price allocation for Cypress.

In the current fiscal year to date, free cash flow has already been significantly impacted by the acquisition of Cypress as well as the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be significantly negative for the fiscal year as a whole. However, excluding cash used in connection with the acquisition of Cypress, organic free cash flow is expected to reach a positive value of more than €600 million.

3 With effect from 1 August 2020, the "Digital Security Solutions" segment changed its name to "Connected Secure Systems". The name change reflects the integration of Cypress" "IoT, Compute & Wireless" line of business and the related expansion of the segment"s product portfolio and scope of business.

4 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (diluted) should not be seen as a replacement or superior performance indicator, but rather as additional information to the net income and earnings per share (diluted) determined in accordance with IFRS.

Infineon"s segments" performance in the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year can be found in the quarterly information at www.infineon.com.

All figures in this quarterly information are preliminary and unaudited.

The Management Board of Infineon will host a telephone conference call including a webcast for analysts and investors (in English only) on 4 August 2020 at 9:30 am (CEST), 3:30 am (EDT). During the call, the Infineon Management Board will present the Company"s results for the third quarter and the outlook for the fourth quarter and the 2020 fiscal year. In addition, the Management Board will host a telephone press conference with the media at 11:00 am (CEST), 5:00 am (EDT). It can be followed over the Internet in both English and German. Both conferences will also be available live and for download on Infineon"s website at www.infineon.com/investor.

The Q3 Investor Presentation is available (in English only) at:

https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

ABOUT INFINEON



Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2019 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of €8.0 billion with around 41.400 employees worldwide. With the acquisition of US-based Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon has become a global top 10 semiconductor company.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com



This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

D I S C L A I M E R



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and earnings performance of the Infineon Group.

These statements are based on assumptions and projections resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks. Actual business development may therefore differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this press release and other reports may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

