Munich - 4 August 2020

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) raises its FY 2020 forecast as a result of better than expected EBITDA development during the first half year of 2020. According to preliminary figures, revenue has increased on an adjusted basis by 21 percent to € 18.5 million and EBITDA has increased to € 3.0 million (previous year € 150,000). One of the main reasons for this jump in earnings has been discipline around costs as a preventative measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the areas of personnel and marketing. While the growth related to COCKPIT applications was as expected, there was an increase in demand for our digital IR services which led to stronger revenue growth than previously forecast.

The adjusted increase in revenue which was originally forecast to be 10 to 20 percent can now be more specific, ranging from 15 to 20 percent. The EBITDA forecast of € 3.5 million to € 4.5 million has been increased to € 4.0 million to € 5.0 million. The ARR number, which estimates the contractually newly concluded recurring business volume, has remained the same with an estimate of € 4.5 million to € 5.5 million. The number of new customers (SaaS) is slightly lower than previous forecast, at 300 to 350 customers instead of 320 to 400.

The 2020 half-year report will be published on 14th August 2020 at 8.00am (CEST). The executive board will explain the business results on 14th August 2020 at 11.00am (CEST) during a video webcast which will be held in English. This will be broadcast live online at www.eqs.com.

More information:

EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.

EQS Group"s products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs over 350 professionals and has offices in the world"s key financial markets.

