Herzogenaurach, August 4, 2020


AD-HOC: Supervisory Board extends Kasper Rorsted"s contract as CEO of adidas AG



At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of adidas AG has extended the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted with effect from August 1, 2021 by another five years until July 31, 2026. Kasper Rorsted has been a member of the adidas Executive Board since August 2016, and the company"s Chief Executive Officer since October 2016.



