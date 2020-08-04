DGAP-Adhoc: adidas AG: Supervisory Board extends Kasper Rorsted"s contract as CEO of adidas AG
2020. augusztus 04., kedd, 11:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Personnel
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of adidas AG has extended the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted with effect from August 1, 2021 by another five years until July 31, 2026. Kasper Rorsted has been a member of the adidas Executive Board since August 2016, and the company"s Chief Executive Officer since October 2016.
***
For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 84 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 84 2241
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
|WKN:
|A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1109299
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1109299 04-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
