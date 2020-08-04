DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Chairman of the Executive Board aims to retire early

The Chairman of the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE, Dr. Franz Richter, today asked the Supervisory Board to start the search for a successor immediately and to terminate his appointment and employment as Chairman of the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE, which runs until August 31, 2022, prematurely after a successful search. The Supervisory Board regrets Dr. Richter"s request, but at the same time respects it and will now immediately initiate a process to find a successor. At the same time, Dr. Richter has declared to the Supervisory Board that he is willing to continue to serve as CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE until a successor is appointed.






Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE

Schleissheimer Strasse 90

85748 Garching

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
E-mail: ir@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1109589





 
