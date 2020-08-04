

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel





SÜSS MicroTec SE: Chairman of the Executive Board aims to retire early





04-Aug-2020 / 16:58 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Chairman of the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE, Dr. Franz Richter, today asked the Supervisory Board to start the search for a successor immediately and to terminate his appointment and employment as Chairman of the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE, which runs until August 31, 2022, prematurely after a successful search. The Supervisory Board regrets Dr. Richter"s request, but at the same time respects it and will now immediately initiate a process to find a successor. At the same time, Dr. Richter has declared to the Supervisory Board that he is willing to continue to serve as CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE until a successor is appointed.









Contact:



SÜSS MicroTec SE



Sabine Radeboldt



Investor Relations



Schleissheimer Strasse 90



85748 Garching, Deutschland



Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161



Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451



Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com

