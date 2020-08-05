DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting postponed to September 2020 in light of growing uncertainty over COVID-19 pandemic
2020. augusztus 05., szerda, 08:00
P R E S S R E L E A S E
- Safety and health of all employees and shareholders are the top priority
- Unchanging, clear commitment to transparency and dialogue with all shareholders
FP"s priority is the safety and health of all employees and shareholders. The company has been monitoring the situation closely over the last few days and, in light of the worsening situation, sees no alternative to this decision. It has been made on the basis of the German Act to Mitigate the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic Under Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Procedure Law of 27 March 2020 (COVID-19 Act). The previous announcement on the company"s website that the Annual General Meeting would be held in Berlin on 27 August 2020 has therefore been rendered void. The company regrets this announcement, as it remains committed to the greatest possible transparency and close, continuous and ideally in-person dialogue with all shareholders and stakeholders.
The exact date will be announced on our website fp-francotyp.com.
About Francotyp-Postalia:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1109367
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1109367 05.08.2020
