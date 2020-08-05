



Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting postponed to September 2020 in light of growing uncertainty over COVID-19 pandemic

















FP Annual General Meeting postponed to September 2020 in light of growing uncertainty over COVID-19 pandemic

- Safety and health of all employees and shareholders are the top priority

- Unchanging, clear commitment to transparency and dialogue with all shareholders



Berlin, 5 August 2020 - In light of the growing uncertainty concerning the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes, will not take place in August 2020 as planned, but, with the Supervisory Board"s approval, will be postponed by not more than one month to September 2020.

FP"s priority is the safety and health of all employees and shareholders. The company has been monitoring the situation closely over the last few days and, in light of the worsening situation, sees no alternative to this decision. It has been made on the basis of the German Act to Mitigate the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic Under Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Procedure Law of 27 March 2020 (COVID-19 Act). The previous announcement on the company"s website that the Annual General Meeting would be held in Berlin on 27 August 2020 has therefore been rendered void. The company regrets this announcement, as it remains committed to the greatest possible transparency and close, continuous and ideally in-person dialogue with all shareholders and stakeholders.

The exact date will be announced on our website fp-francotyp.com.



About Francotyp-Postalia:



The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP"s global market share for franking systems is more than twelve percent.