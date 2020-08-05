

Medios AG adjusts forecast for 2020 financial year downward



Berlin, 5 August 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") announces its preliminary financial figures for the first half of 2020: Group sales from January to June increased by 28.2% to €292.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year (€228.5 million), while earnings recorded a decline. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €6.5 million (previous year €7.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €4.9 million (previous year €6.8 million).



The disproportionate earnings development in relation to sales resulted in particular from Corona-related special effects: The stockpiling that began in the first quarter as a consequence of the quota system applied for specific pharmaceuticals took place at higher purchase prices and thus led to lower margins than planned. This effect unexpectedly continued throughout the second quarter, and Medios now expects this extraordinary development to continue also in the second half of the year.



As a result, the forecast for the 2020 financial year is adjusted downwards. Accordingly, Medios now expects group sales - including the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH in March 2020 - of around €610 to €630 million (previously around €610 to €670 million). In addition, Medios now expects adjusted EBITDA* of around €14 to €15 million (previously around €19.5 to €22.5 million) and adjusted EBT* of around €11.5 to €12.5 million (previously around €17.5 to €20.5 million).



The long-term growth trend of Medios remains intact. Medios therefore expects to achieve group sales of €1 billion by the 2023 financial year at the latest.



Notifying person: Matthias Gärtner, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG



* EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA and EBT are adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options and amortization of the customer base.







About Medios AG



Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios" aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.



Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



